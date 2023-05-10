Bo Jackson fought in the trenches against tough defenses when he was running circles around the opposition at Auburn and stared down plenty of fasts balls when he was in the majors.

Now, the College Football Hall of Famer has been dealt an unusual opponent that has been a bit more difficult to get rid of – the hiccups.

Jackson revealed Wednesday on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Alabama, that he’s been battling a case of chronic hiccups for nearly a year.

"I wasn’t there (at the Frank Thomas ceremony) because of dealing with hiccups," Jackson said, via AL.com. "I’ve had the hiccups since last July. I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it. I’ve been busy sitting at the doctor’s poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I’ve got these hiccups. That’s the only reason I wasn’t there."

Jackson said doctors have yet to figure out the cause or the solution to the issue.

"I have done everything – scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the a-- of a porcupine. It doesn’t work," he added.

According to Rare Diseases, the "longest recorded episode of these chronic hiccups lasted 60 years."

Jackson was a two-sport star who played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Raiders and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his final season in 1990. He was an All-Star in 1989 for the Kansas City Royals. He played for the Royals, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels in MLB.