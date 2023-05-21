A young fan got the gift of a lifetime at Saturday's Toronto Blue Jays game.

A boy wearing Bo Bichette's jersey brought a sign to his seats behind home plate with a sign that one can't help but crack a smile after reading.

While the entire sign wasn't visible, the most important part of it was:

"Hey Bo. I beat cancer."

That was enough to catch Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s eye.

Before one of his at-bat's, the Blue Jays slugger pointed the boy out to the team's bat boy and made sure he gave the fan a bat.

The Blue Jays weren't able to walk away with the win – they dropped the Saturday matinee, 6-5, to the Baltimore Orioles.

But for one fan, the score did not matter one bit.