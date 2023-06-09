The Toronto Blue Jays announced just hours before Friday night's game against the Minnesota Twins and the start of their Pride Weekend celebration that pitcher Anthony Bass had been designated for assignment.

The 35-year-old pitcher faced fierce backlash last week after he shared a video on social media encouraging Christians to join boycotts against Target and Bud Light.

The Blue Jays announced the move on Twitter.

ANTHONY BASS INCLUDED IN BLUE JAYS’ PRIDE FESTIVITIES AFTER SHARING VIDEO ENDORSING TARGET, BUD LIGHT BOYCOTTS

In his place, right-handed pitcher Mitch White has been reinstated from the 60-day IL.

The decision to remove Bass from the active roster comes a day after reports said he would catch the ceremonial first pitch from activist leZlie Lee Kam ahead of Friday’s game, which begins Toronto’s fourth annual Pride Weekend celebration.

It also follows the controversy surrounding Bass sharing a video to his Instagram Stories last week from a creator named Ryan Miller, who called on Christians to join the boycotts against Bud Light and Target.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the video, Miller read a Biblical verse and claimed that supporting those businesses results in taking "part in the darkness that they’re purveying" and "shoving into children’s faces."

Bass later apologized but addressed the incident again before Thursday’s game against the Houston Astros.

He told reporters he initially shared the video because it "reflected my (Christian) beliefs" and that he didn’t view it as hateful.

"That’s why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I could see how people can view it that way. And that’s why I was apologetic."

Bass called the video a "distraction" but ultimately stood by his "personal beliefs."

"But I stand by my personal beliefs, and everyone’s entitled to their personal beliefs, right? But, also, I mean no harm toward any groups of people."

Bass is a 12-year veteran who has also played in Japan. He is 0-0 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.