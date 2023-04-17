Toronto Blue Jays veteran reliever Anthony Bass was not happy with how United Airlines staff treated his pregnant wife and two children during a recent flight, and he used social media to voice his frustrations.

Bass said his pregnant wife, Sydney Rae Bass, who is the sister of Jessie James Decker, was forced down on her "hands and knees" to pick up the popcorn dropped by his 2-year-old daughter during a flight.

"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter," Bass tweeted. "Are you kidding me?!?!"

Bass didn’t get the reception on Twitter that he may have thought would come when he sent out the tweet.

One Twitter user said, "Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them."

"The cleaning crew they hire!" Bass responded.

Jessie James Decker got involved on her Instagram Story as her sister told the camera that United gave her daughter's popcorn.

The incident seems to have been resolved, at least in the eyes of Bass.

"Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally," Bass tweeted.

Bass has struggled to start his 2023 campaign with the Blue Jays, owning a 7.11 ERA after allowing five earned runs over 6.1 innings in seven appearances.

Bass is coming off a solid year in MLB with the Miami Marlins and Blue Jays in 2022, owning a 1.54 ERA in 73 appearances (70.1 innings) with them combined.

He has bounced around since entering the league in 2011, playing for the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros to go along with the Marlins and Blue Jays.

For his career, Bass owns a 3.91 ERA over 367 outings (187.1 innings).