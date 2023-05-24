The Tampa Bay Rays own MLB’s best record to date, but you would not have thought that the case after watching them against their AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

The Jays put up 20 runs, including nine in the ninth inning off two position players, in an all-out thrashing of the Rays to win their 26th game of the season.

Tampa lost just their 15th game of the year, as they move to 35-15.

The 20 runs scored was the second-largest total for a single game in Blue Jays history, while their 27 hits broke the previous record of 24, which came against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 9, 1999.

It was June 26, 1978 when the Blue Jays scored 24 runs against the Baltimore Orioles, which remains the franchise’s record for most runs in a single game.

Half of those runs came off position players, as the Rays basically waved the white flag after going down 10-1 after the fifth inning. The Blue Jays scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning, which truly put the game out of reach.

Taj Bradley let up four earned on nine hits, including one homer to George Springer in the third inning. However, reliever Zack Burdi, making just his third appearance of the season, did not fare well at Tropicana Field when he took over for Bradley to start the fifth inning.

Burdi allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and one walk over just one inning, which blew the doors open on this one. Manager Kevin Cash went with two more regular arms out of his bullpen in Kevin Kelly and Colin Poche, but considering his squad was in the eighth game of a 16-game stretch without an off-day, he found no reason to push his bullpen any further.

Outfielder Luke Raley was up for the task on the mound first, and it did not go over well. He had a solid eighth inning, giving up just one run. However, the ninth inning fell apart, when he gave up six more runs, including a grand slam to All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., before catcher Christian Bethancourt took a shot on the bump.

Bethancourt gave up three runs in just one-third innings of work, one of which was a homer by Danny Jansen.

Guerrero Jr. ended the night with a team-high six RBI, as he went 3-for-6 with one run scored as well. Springer also had two RBI, going 4-for-5 in the leadoff position with three runs scored.

Every Jays starter from one through nine ended the game with multiple hits.

The Rays still have two games remaining in their series with the Blue Jays before the Los Angeles Dodgers come to town over Memorial Day Weekend. Tampa will hit the road to face the Chicago Cubs from May 29-31 before finally getting some rest on June 1 prior to a series with the Boston Red Sox from June 2-4.

For the Blue Jays, this was a much-needed win that snapped a five-game losing streak, and they are certainly looking to carry that momentum to Wednesday night at The Trop.