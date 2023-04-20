A man covered in blood walked into a Connecticut police station and allegedly confessed to murdering his girlfriend, police said.

He allegedly told a Hartford police officer that her body was in the front passenger seat of his white sedan parked in front of the building.

Pedro Grajales, 52, allegedly stabbed Nilda Rivera "upwards of 25 times" because, he claimed, she cheated on him. Grajales then sent photos of her corpse to her "new boyfriend," according to CT Insider, which cited the probable cause affidavit.

"Grajales proceeded to show Hartford Police Officer Alexander Oralaza a photograph on his cellular telephone of a female with multiple stab wounds," the affidavit says. "Officer Oralaza asked Grajales where the female was, and he stated that she was in a vehicle outside the police department."

ARMED SUSPECT POSING AS DELIVERYMAN IN ALLEGED CONNECTICUT HOME INVASION ATTEMPT CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Grajales was immediately arrested after he told police what happened, while other officers rushed to the car outside the police station.

That was where they found Rivera "unresponsive" in the front seat and a bloody knife in the center console, Hartford police said.

First responders tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead about 15 minutes after Grajales' confession.

MEXICAN KIDNAPPERS TARGETING AMERICAN TOURISTS HAVE ‘NO CODE’ CURBING RUTHLESSNESS

"Grajales stated that he has been planning on murdering Jane Doe for several days," police alleged, according to CT Insider, and "waited for her to die before driving to the Hartford Police Department to report the incident."

"Grajales stated that he watched as Jane Doe gasped for air and waited for her to die before driving to the Hartford Police Department to report the incident," the arrest warrant says.

Rivera's doctors said she "sustained upwards of twenty-five puncture wounds to her chest, head, face, and arms," according to the affidavit.

The local news outlet spoke to RIvera's daughters, who told Fox 61 that they had a strange feeling about Grajales since the pair began dating last year.

"My mom was just looking for love," Daniella Valle told Fox 61. "She was a mother. She was a grandmother. She was a friend."

"He talked about how he would never hurt my mother. But that’s exactly what he did," Valle said. "I wake up every day just hoping it’s a nightmare."

POLICE CAPTAIN ALLEGEDLY SENT PENIS PHOTOS, OFFERED FEMALE DETECTIVE FAVORS FOR PANTIES: LAWSUIT

Rivera's other daughter, Yaitza Casanova, said Grajales "was very jealous."

"He would look in her phone and delete stuff and go on her social media and delete people," she said.

Grajales was charged with murder and appeared before a judge on Monday where his bond was set at $3 million, and he is scheduled to return to court on May 15.

Grajales has 15 prior convictions for burglary along with other drug and larceny convictions that date back to 1994, Fox 61 reported.