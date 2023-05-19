Donations to Black Lives Matter have dropped off significantly since the organization's peak in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, with 2022 representing one of the left-wing group’s worst revenue years by far.

According to records recently obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, the Black Lives Matter Global Network raised only $9.3 million in the "fiscal year ending in June 2022" which is an "88 percent decrease from the year prior."

It’s a stark reduction in earnings compared to the money BLM was able to raise in the wake of the police killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd in 2020. That year the organization was able to raise $80 million amid anti-police brutality protests and demonstrations that often devolved into civil unrest.

BIDEN ISSUES MESSAGE HONORING NATIONAL POLICE WEEK; VOWS 'ANSWER IS NOT TO DEFUND; WHILE PUSHING GUN CONTROL

In addition to the controversy of the organization's brand being associated with deadly riots that occurred after Floyd’s death, BLM’s organizers generated more scandal by heavily enriching themselves with the revenue of donations made to the group.

The Free Beacon wrote that BLM "used that windfall to accumulate property and spread wealth to leadership while it could. Its founder, Patrisse Cullors, went on a cross-country real estate buying spree, snagging four properties in California and Georgia for a cool $3.2 million."

Additionally, "The charity secretly purchased a glitzy $6 million compound in Los Angeles in October 2020 with donor cash, which Cullors used to film videos of herself drinking wine and baking peach cobblers."

The outlet noted that the organization made luxurious purchases in Canada as well, stating the company gave $8 million to its Canadian affiliate to finance the purchase of a Toronto mansion in July 2021 for $6.3 million."

Cullors also enriched her family and friends with BLM’s massive income. The report pointed to financial disclosures released a year ago which revealed that the self-described "trained marxist" had "paid her brother, Paul Cullors, $840,993 for ‘professional security services,’ a sizable sum for the self-taught graffiti artist with no prior experience as a bodyguard."

SOROS-BACKED PROSECUTOR MIRED IN SCANDAL RESIGNS FROM OFFICE

The brother then went and purchased a Los Angeles home for $637,000 in December 2020.

BLM also gave "$969,459 to an art firm run by the father of Cullors’ only child, Damon Turner," and enriched a consulting firm owned by BLM board member and Cullors’ associate, Shalomyah Bowers, with nearly $2.2 million.

Donations seemed to slow down after Cullors’ real estate purchases became public knowledge in April 2021. The controversy prompted her to lose crucial staff that she had lined up to run the charity after her, and her ability to handle finances were seen as such a liability that "several liberal states barred it from raising funds in their jurisdictions in early 2022."

BLM eventually "shut down its ability to raise funds in February 2022 amid the crackdown," the Free Beacon added.

The setbacks increased amid major infighting as well. The outlet reported that Black Lives Matter Grassroots, a former sister organization of Black Lives Matter, cited the charity’s tax return in a September 2022 lawsuit accusing Bowers of using the charity as his ‘personal piggy bank.’"

The suit accused Bowers of siphoning an "additional $10 million in ‘fees’ from Black Lives Matter to his consulting firm on top of the $2,167,894 disclosed in the charity’s Form 990."

In the suit, BLM Grassroots said Bowers "continued to betray the public trust by self-dealing and breaching his fiduciary duties. His actions have led [Black Lives Matter] into multiple investigations by the Internal Revenue Service and various state attorney generals, blazing a path of irreparable harm to BLM in less than eighteen months."

Fox News Digital reached out to Black Lives Matter but has yet to receive a response.