Blake Shelton is proud to be known as "Mr. Stefani."

Over the weekend, Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to share a collage of images from Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

In the post, Shelton is seen wearing a rhinestone denim jacket with "Mr. Stefani" written on the back.

"Someone got a new jacket, i wonder who it could be," Stefani wrote.

Also included in the post is a video of the snack bar backstage and a blurry photo of Shelton performing on stage.

BLAKE SHELTON GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT ‘THE VOICE’ EXIT, MEETING WIFE GWEN STEFANI: ‘I WON THE ULTIMATE PRIZE’

The custom look had fans loving the support, including Paris Hilton who left her iconic, "That's hot," in Stefani's comment section. Hilton added a fire emoji.

Shelton and Stefani met in 2014 when filming the first season of "The Voice." They were both with their previous spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, at the time.

Both their marriages ended in the summer of 2015, and the two were able to bond over their heartbreaks and announced their romantic relationship in November of that year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After five years of dating, Shelton popped the question in October 2020, and they both announced their engagement on Instagram.

They posted the same picture of them together, with Stefani captioning the picture "yes please!" and Shelton writing "hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The couple tied the knot in July 2021 and recently celebrated their first anniversary together.

"I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you'll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it," Shelton told People in June 2022. "She's just a magical person to be around."

Last month, Stefani sparked backlash after saying, "I'm Japanese," in a recent interview.

"I said, 'My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it,'" Stefani told Allure in an interview published about how she reacted to visiting Tokyo’s Harajuku area and witnessing its fashion counterculture when asked about decades' old accusations of cultural appropriation.

The previous backlash stemmed from Stefani’s 2004 "Love. Angel. Music. Baby" album, fragrance line "Harajuku Lovers" and her L.A.M.B. fashion line that were all heavily inspired by Japanese fashion and culture.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report