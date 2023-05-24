It’s the end of a bittersweet era for country music star Blake Shelton.

After 23 seasons of being on NBC’s "The Voice," Shelton, 46, is preparing to bid farewell to the singing competition show.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, first-time coach Niall Horan and previous winners on Team Blake shared the impact the "God’s Country" singer left in their lives.

"It was amazing to watch all of the tributes to Blake… it was amazing to be part of it, even be part of his whole last season," Horan said.

"I'm so happy for Blake. Twenty-three seasons, and he goes out as the major champion."

While Shelton’s last show was Tuesday, previous winners on Team Blake reunited to bask in the country music star’s glory one last time.

"It's so special, I mean, he changed all of our lives," season 3 winner Cassadee Pope gushed over the coach.

"He's the reason I'm here, and to just send him off and honor him in such a big way… It's just so cool to be a part of. I'm just honored to be here."

Other "The Voice" alums, including season 4 winner Danielle Bradbery, added that Shelton was a great mentor and a "huge help" in her music career.

Bradbery was the youngest contestant to win the competition at the age of 16 in 2013.

Last October, Shelton announced he was saying goodbye to the popular singing competition show.

"I've been wrestling with this for awhile and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," his statement on Instagram began.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," he continued.

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton was on the original panel of "The Voice" with music stars Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine. The show first aired in 2011.

As for what’s next for Shelton, he previously admitted he’s going to embrace family life after taking a step back from Hollywood – which includes spending more time with his three stepchildren, wife Gwen Stefani's sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

On May 12, Shelton received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The country star said he never dreamed he would receive such a big honor, adding in his speech that something like this was "never on [his] radar."

"Never in my life could I have imagined having a star on the Walk of Fame. I know there's other country stars that have gotten ‘em and they’re all country stars that I look up to and that are larger than life to me," Shelton told Fox News Digital.

While one door closes for Shelton, another one opens for "The Voice" season 23 winner Gina Miles.

As Miles was crowned the winner Tuesday, she expressed to Fox News Digital that her victory was "just crazy" and that she was "excited to be there at all."

"Hopefully next is just more music and doing what I love to do."