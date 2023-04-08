Blake Lively showed off her bikini body months after giving birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 35, posed for two photos wearing a brown and tan printed bikini top and flared printed pants as a cover-up. She accessorized with seashell necklaces.

Lively captioned the photos, "she sells seashells down by the seashore."

Lively and Reynolds, 46, seem to be sharing a tropical vacation with both of their mothers. Lively showed off moments from the vacation, including a walk on the beach with Reynolds' mom Tammy and Lively's mother Elaine.

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their fourth child earlier this year.

Lively first debuted her pregnancy in September at Forbes' Power Women's Summit. She also shared a post on Instagram calling out paparazzi who were stalking her house at the time.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," the "Gossip Girl" actress wrote. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."

Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012 and share three daughters — James, Inez and Betty — along with the newborn.

"The Age of Adaline" actress previously spoke about her love for her children.

"All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family," she told Marie Claire in 2016. "That’s where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited."