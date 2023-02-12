Blake Lively's newest Betty Buzz commercial is poking fun at some iconic Super Bowl ads.

Lively, the founder of the mixer brand, stars in the vintage "rough-and-tough" commercial, which is a spoof of a classic beer ad. The Betty Buzz commercial first aired during the 2023 Puppy Bowl and starred her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Although Reynolds is not seen in the ad, he takes on the role of a "cowboy narrator" who seductively tells viewers how to enjoy the bubbly brand.

"The fresh ginger taste with just the right balance of spice," he whispered in the video.

In a more intense whisper, the actor adds, "Sip it, down it or enjoy it on its own — perfectly sized bubbles."

Lively takes center screen at the end of the ad. The "Gossip Girl" star wore a red flannel with her hair pulled back as she chugged a beverage from her line.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a collage of images showing what Puppy Bowl Sunday looked like in her household.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," Lively wrote, adding a few baking emojis, "been busy."

Fans took to Lively's comment section speculating that she and Reynolds welcomed their fourth child together after her baby bump was missing in her first picture.

"The baby is here," one user wrote adding a heart eye emoji. "Did I miss something. Where is the baby bump?" another added.

Representatives for Lively and Reynolds did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lively released her nonalcoholic, cocktail mixer brand, Betty Buzz, in September 2021. The actress’ company offers five flavors: Tonic Water, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer.

Dubbed Betty Buzz after Lively’s grandmother and aunt, the actress said she decided to whip up the non-alcoholic spirit after assessing the lay of the land and realizing that mixers should have their place in the social drinking world.

"I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger," Lively said in a statement at the time of the launch.

"Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it."