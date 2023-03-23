Blac Chyna is ready to start a new chapter.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, took to Instagram Thursday to share that she was baptized on her birthday last May.

"I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22. God is good," she captioned an image of herself submerged in a pool.

Chyna's baptism announcement comes after she shared with her Instagram followers that she dissolved all the filler in her face.

Last week, Chyna captioned a video on Instagram, "I Removed all my face fillers, I’m so happy."

"I want to dissolve all of it. Back to the baseline. I'm tired of the look, and it's just not flattering," Chyna told a medical assistant in her video.

"It's not what I look like. It, like, totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna, and I feel like I've outgrown that. And it's just time for, like, a change."

Chyna shared that she needed two separate appointments to get the filler in her face dissolved. She shot a video on her way to her second appointment, advising fans not to get filler in their faces because "it's not worth it."

In an interview with Forbes, Chyna explained why she also now wants to go by her birth name, Angela White.

"Well, it was given to me by birth, but mostly, to me, it's getting back to myself," she told the outlet.

"Because, you know, being in the entertainment field, everybody always calls me, ‘Hey Blac Chyna, Chyna Chyna.’ Nobody ever calls me Angela. So, sometimes I would kind of like forget who I am, because it's always about the brand, brand, brand and not the person."

Before removing the fillers in her face, Chyna shared that she had a breast reduction and removed the silicone injections in her backside.

"I want you all to be a part of my life changing journey," she captioned a video at the doctor's office. "I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus."

Explaining her "life-changing journey" to Forbes, the "Rob and Chyna" alum said, "It just came to me, it came from God.

"Honestly, when I posted it, I didn't even think it was going to be as big as it was. And then by me seeing that it made me feel like, 'Wow, I'm really comfortable,' to even go back on the internet, because I kinda stopped posting as much as I used to."

She clarified that Blac Chyna is not going away, but she is trying to separate her public life and private life.

"I think now it's more the separation of it. Like, if I'm performing or things like that, that's Blac Chyna," she said.

"But if I'm home and I'm with the kids or if I'm doing my business stuff and I'm doing deals, that's Angela. Like, how we are sitting here and having a conversation, this is Angela. Now if we go, and we gotta get glam, hair, nails, makeup, we got costumes — that's definitely Blac Chyna."

Last year, the Kardashian-Jenner family won a defamation lawsuit brought against them by Blac Chyna. Chyna, who shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian, was awarded no damages.

At the time, a Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family defamed Chyna, nor did any of them interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna."

"Rob & Chyna" starred Chyna and her onetime fiancé Rob Kardashian. It aired for one season in 2016.

