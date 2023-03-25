Reality TV star Blac Chyna is reconnecting with God and not shying away from her newfound beliefs, revealing she was recently born again after getting baptized on her 34th birthday.

As a part of her life transformation, Blac Chyna has decidedly quit OnlyFans, reversed all plastic surgery, and is now embracing her birth name, Angela White.

"Honestly, for me, I was like, this is too much. It's time for a change. This is not really who I am. Something just came over me like, the Holy Spirit came over me. And I was like, You know what? I need to figure out about what's my purpose in life? Like, why am I here?" Chyna shared during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"I had to make a change, so I could start walking into my own truth. And I feel like for me, that's very important."

Rachel Campos-Duffy noted that OnlyFans, a subscription social platform primarily used by sex workers, has become "so normalized," then asking the former online star: "What would you say to other young women who are, as you described, debasing themselves, degrading themselves on that platform sexually?"

"I would honestly, say if it's something that you're doing, you really just have to make the money – do it. But also to get out of it. Because to me, it's going to be a dead end. Any time something is like fast money, it never ends well," she said Saturday. "You never want to chase the money. You always want to attract money."

"The reason why I even started the OnlyFans was because I was dealing with so many lawsuits, so many this, so many that. And I was scared to lose everything. So, I kind of went to something which I knew wasn't right, but I just wanted to use it at that time just to get through it. And honestly, when I got baptized, I knew that God told me, you do not need to be doing this. This is not why I put you here to degrade yourself. Because our bodies [are] a temple."

The reality star put further emphasis on her claim that your body is a "temple" by detailing her decision to reverse all of her the plastic surgery procedures.

"As far as reversing a surgery, it was really, really important for me because what I had got was illegal silicone injections. And what happens is, some girls, they get it, but for me, like sometimes I would kind of like fall ill and fall kind of sick from it. And the older that I get, I'm starting to realize, I want to be here for my kids. I want to have, my grandkids," she remarked.

"When I got it, when I was 19, I was young and naive. So I didn't know about all the dangers and things like that of the sort. And by the grace of God, I'm still here. And I just want to set an example for the ladies and just really, really, really be careful with this because it's very dangerous. It's like playing Russian roulette. It's playing Russian roulette with your life," Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, concluded.