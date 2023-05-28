Billie Eilish is calling out all the bad guys.

Eilish, 21, eviscerated trolls on her social media accusing her of being a sellout due to her changing image over the course of her career.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman," she explained in a since expired Instagram story. "And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout," she lamented, calling out haters who comment on her appearance.

"‘What happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah…You guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f---ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST," she wrote, mocking her critics.

Eilish was not done, however, posting another story discussing her supposed change.

"FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things," she wrote.

"Also that femininity does not equal weakness??!!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times," she continued in a separate post.

Three days ago, the "Bad Guy" singer posted a video of herself moving her body in front of the camera. Eilish was immediately flooded with both positive and negative comments, many addressing whether the video was "sexual" in nature.

Eilish first rose to fame in 2015 with her hit song "Ocean Eyes." Her upcoming performance in Paris next month is just one of several festival appearances she will make this summer.

Throughout her career, Eilish has chosen to perform in comfortable, often loose-fitting clothing.

Often donning eclectic matching sets – shirts and shorts – Eilish's style has been integral to her skyrocketing success and paramount to her overwhelming fame.

This is not the first time Eilish has bashed haters. After turning 18, the Los Angeles native says she received hate for posing in a bikini picture, straying away from her traditional baggy clothing style.

"I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'" she detailed in an interview with Dazed magazine. "It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a w----.’ Like, dude. I can’t win."