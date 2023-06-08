Bill Murray is reportedly dating singer Kelis.

A photo of Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, is adding credence to reports they are a couple.

Kelis performed at the Might Hoopla Festival in South London last weekend and posed with Murray for a photo that was shared on NTS Radio's official Twitter page. They stood with Children of Zeus deejay and actor Konny Kon behind the scenes.

Representatives for Murray and Kelis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to the U.S. Sun, Murray was seen watching Kelis perform and has been seen at other performances of hers.

The outlet reported the "Ghostbusters" star and "Milkshake" singer were seen together at the same hotel and "have been getting close for a while" after initially meeting in the U.S.

Kelis' second husband, Mike Mora, died at age 37 in March 2022 after a battle with cancer. The couple shared two children, Shepherd, 7, and her daughter Galilee, 2. The "Bossy" singer was previously married to Nas and shares a son, Knight, 13 with the rapper.

Murray and ex-wife Jennifer Butler were married from 1997 to 2008, when they divorced amid accusations from Butler that Murray had sex and drug addictions.

The couple shared four sons: Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 19. The "Groundhog Day" star is also father to sons Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with his first wife, Margaret Kelly.