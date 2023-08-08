Comedian and podcast host Bill Maher took a verbal sledgehammer to the movie "Barbie" for being "preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie" in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday.

"What is a Zombie Lie?" Maher rhetorically asked in the social media post.

"Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it's still true," he explained.

SOME CONSERVATIVES HAVE SURPRISING 'BARBIE' TAKE DESPITE CRITICISMS OF LIBERAL AGENDA

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk responded to Maher's post by asking, "Why do they keep pushing these lies?"

Maher criticized Barbie's depiction of the Mattel board as "consisting of 12 white men" in a clear dig at "The Patriarchy."

"Except there's a Mattel board in real life, and it's 7 men and 5 women. OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE - which takes place in 2023 - is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word ‘patriarchy.’ Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain - but this movie is so 2000-LATE."

A staff writer for The Blaze, Alex Nitzburg, corrected Maher on the makeup of the board.

"It actually appears that the Mattel board has 11 members: 6 men and 5 women."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S 'BARBIE' POST DIVIDES TWITTER: 'MESSED UP'

Maher continued to bash what he described as references to the "patriarchy" in the movie.

"That argument is so old and so silly. Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data."

He continued: "The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women. Truth is, I'm not the one who's out of step - I'm living in the year we're living in."

Maher argued that it was not a conservative position to find fault with the movie.

"Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it - but it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don't go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill - just staying true to CURRENT reality. Let's live in the year we're living in!"

"Barbie" has made over $1 billion at the box office, officially making it one of the most popular movies worldwide this year, according to Warner Bros. studios. It is another milestone for a movie that has proved itself a social media and cultural phenomenon, especially in the United States.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media