Bill Maher chastised members of his studio audience during his Friday show for barely responding to the argument that the Democratic Party should admit that "some people do belong in jail."

The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host spoke with CNN contributor Paul Begala regarding a Los Angeles Times report that found increased crime rates in Portland, Oregon that are testing the "city’s progressive strain." He remarked that a major right-wing talking point has been pointing out that major cities reporting rising crime rates are being run by members of the Democratic Party.

The Los Angeles Times reported, "Over the last three years, the number of unhoused people in the metro area has jumped from about 4,000 to at least 6,600. Shootings in the city have tripled. Homicides climbed from 36 in 2019 to 97 last year — a record. Lower-level crimes have spiked too: More than 11,000 vehicles were stolen in 2022, up from 6,500 in 2019."

"This is a big Achilles heel for the Democrats, is it not?" Maher asked.

"Oh, they need to get out in front of it. They need — I want a Democrat to stand up and say, ‘you know something? Some people belong in jail,’" Begala responded, with few audience members clapping in agreement.

"One clap for that! I think that’s very interesting," Maher joked as more audience members began applauding.

Maher continued, "Let’s just pause there. One person is like, yes, some people in jail and everybody else is going, no, they don’t, nobody belongs in jail."

"I’m going to go out on a limb, some people do belong in jail," Maher added.

The comedian has gotten backlash in recent months over calling out "woke" Democratic policies such as gender transitions for kids and critical race theory.

"I just don't understand why this is the hill the Democratic Party wants to die on," Maher said, regarding Democrats supporting efforts to teach children about sexual identity in January.

However, Maher still launches attacks against Republicans. He criticized Elon Musk for voting for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections.

"Elon Musk this week — I'm a big fan in many ways, but when he says, ‘Now I’m going to vote Republican,' I've got to part company there. C'mon, Elon," Maher commented. "I can't go there with him because of what I just said, because of where the big issues are, but it's troubling to me that a guy like that who said, 'I voted mostly Democrat for the longest time and now I'm switching.' I mean, I'm not going to say is a stupid man."

Though Maher insisted that he does not support Republicans, he acknowledged the many Democratic policies are driving people away from the party.