Liberal comedian Bill Maher took aim at Democrat-run cities over their handling of homelessness and migrants on Sunday's installment of his "Club Random" podcast.

While discussing the quality of life in American cities, Maher's guest Sharon Osbourne, who spoke about how she's moving back to England, said how London has homeless people, but it's "nothing like here" since they "cannot set up home in the streets."

"No tents?" Maher asked.

"No!" Osbourne exclaimed.

"That's where it all went wrong for us," Maher reacted. "It's again the same principle as I was saying before about like the reverse of what liberalism really is. Liberalism is ‘For the sake of humanity and compassion, can we get these people off the streets?’ And woke is, ‘How dare you ask them to move! This is their home.’ No, it's not!"

"There's got to be- there's easily a better solution to this," Maher complained. "You know, get a barracks. They're not that expensive. And people who don't- if you absolutely don't have a home, we will provide you with one, we will do our best to keep it secure, we'll have security guards and keep the lights on, whatever. It's not undoable."

"With the amount of money that they've had for it," Osbourne interjected.

"But instead they put them in hotels? That's your answer, hotels?!?" Maher continued.

The HBO host then pivoted to the migrant crisis and how Democratic mayors who've boasted about their sanctuary city policies were "hoisted by their own petard" after red states along the border like Texas were bussing migrants to areas that were supposedly welcoming to them.

"And of course, they didn't like it. And it's just a good example of- could everybody just stop the posturing? Don't pretend that you love migrants so much and then when we send them to you, you don't like them. You know, you're full of s--- and we can see that," Maher said. "Yeah, you liked them when it wasn't your problem because you're not a border state. And then when they show up in Chicago, in New York, you're like, ‘What the f---? What are we going to do with these people?’"

"There's got to be a solution to this that is compassionate. Is it that hard to be compassionate without being an a--h---?" he added.

Maher when on to swipe President Biden, who he stressed he'd support in the 2024 election if it's a Biden-Trump rematch, for his lack of "competency."

"Democrats were always supposed to be sort of the 'Well, we know how to make government work.' And a lot of them did. Obama did. Hillary Clinton would have. They're wonky people. So when Biden got in, I was like, ‘Really? I thought you were that kind of guy.’ But you didn't know how to pull out of Afghanistan. You can't seem to, like, get a thing going on the border that's compassionate but not stupid," Maher said. "Again, the competency worries me more than ideology. Like it makes me think no matter what politics you people are, you're the same person who can't get anything done."

