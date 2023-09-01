More bad news for Bill Cosby.

Two years after his original conviction for sexual assault was overturned, Cosby is now facing a new accuser after a woman named Jennifer Watling filed a new complaint in New York County yesterday alleging that she had been assaulted while working as an intern on "The Cosby Show" in 1984.

NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Limited Partnership II and The Carsey-Werner Company were also named in the complaint, with Watling asserting that the properties gave Cosby "the power, fame, resources and prestige . . . to gain access to and sexually abuse" her.

The documents, obtained by Fox News Digital and originally shared by The Messenger, claim that Cosby "fostered a mentoring and fatherly relationship" with Watling.

"While Ms. Watling was an intern for NBC, Cosby directly instructed Ms. Watling to be on set daily and regularly invited Ms. Watling to attend meetings or interact with other staff members at the studio where ‘The Cosby Show’ was filmed," the documents state.

Watling claimed that one week during filming, Cosby had a male guest with him on set. After the taping for that week's episode was completed, a cast party took place, and during the party the plaintiff expressed that she had a headache, which is when she says Cosby offered her two pills that he told her were aspirin. She took them, then "blacked out."

She alleged that when she woke up, she "was lying on the couch in Cosby’s dressing room at the studio where ‘The Cosby Show’ was filmed, with Cosby next to her, fondling her breasts under her shirt. Ms. Watling never consented to Cosby fondling her breasts, nor did she have the capacity to consent to such contact at the time."

The documents state that when she woke up a second time, "she was naked in the bed of an apartment believed to be the residence of the unknown male who had accompanied Cosby on the set of ‘The Cosby Show’ for the week leading up to the cast party. When Ms. Watling awoke, she physically felt as though she had been vaginally penetrated while incapacitated."

"Upon information and belief, when Ms. Watling was physically incapacitated by the unknown intoxicant provided to her by Cosby as ‘aspirin,’ Cosby and/or others under Cosby’s direction or with Cosby’s permission undressed and raped Ms. Watling, without her consent and when she did not have the capacity to consent," according to the complaint.

Watling is seeking compensatory damages for past and future medical expenses as well as punitive damages "in such sums as a jury would find fair, just, and adequate."

Earlier this summer, ten women came forward with new claims that Cosby had assaulted them after California and Nevada lifted statutes of limitations for sexual assault. These alleged incidents took place between 1969 and 1992.

These women, along with Watling, are only the latest to make these kinds of allegations against the former comedian. Multiple others have filed similar lawsuits, including a woman who sued Cosby and won after claiming that he had assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975.

Cosby was released from prison in October 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his conviction, saying the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby. The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to hear the case in March 2022.

"The Cosby Show" star was the first celebrity to be convicted in the #MeToo era. He was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, in 2018. The actor was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.