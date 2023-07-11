The woman caught on video shouting racially charged insults at a Latino family claims the now-viral TikTok was deceptively edited to portray her in a negative light.

In her first public comments since the incident, the woman, now identified as Blair Featherman, told The Daily Mail that she had tried to remain silent about the controversy but insisted there are "things the video doesn't show."

"I'm not a racist. It was deceptively edited and put together to tell a narrative that isn't true," she said.

The video uploaded to social media by one of the family members involved in the feud showed Featherman complaining about the group throwing a "f—king Mexican party in the pool."

NEW JERSEY JUDGE'S RAUNCHY TIKTOK VIDEOS SPUR FORMAL JUDICIAL CONDUCT COMPLAINT: 'POOR JUDGMENT'

After Featherman noticed she was being filmed, she walked up to the camera and attempted to smack it out of the hands of the young woman filming.

Throughout the chaotic scene, Featherman shouted insults at the family, calling them "low-class slime" and "trash."

"Get the f--k out," Featherman screamed as a man attempted to keep her from getting up off a pool lounge chair. "Go back down to Denver."

Three Lakewood Police officers eventually arrived at the gated pool area of the Alta Green Mountain apartment complex where they spoke with Featherman and left without filing charges.

'LIBERAL WOMAN' GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK FOR SAYING IT'S HARD TO FIND 'MASCULINE' MAN WHO'S NOT CONSERVATIVE

But Featherman, an art consultant who claims to be an expert in Feng Shui (the Chinese art of arranging furniture), said she was attacked first after complaining that the family was breaking pool rules and allowing too many loud guests that did not live at the apartment complex.

While she admitted that she was wrong to take the bait from the family, she claimed the argument had devolved to the point of exasperation.

As things began to escalate, Featherman said members of the group started screaming racial obscenities and filming her.

"They were calling me White b---h and White this and White that," she said. "I was already having a bad day. But this was too much."

IRATE PASSENGER GOES ON ANGRY MID-AIR RANT OVER CRYING INFANT, SCREAMED HE WAS IN A 'TIN CAN' WITH A BABY

In the video posted online, after Featherman lunges for the phone of the woman recording, it cuts to her yelling from the lounge chair. Featherman said the footage was altered to remove the moment she was physically attacked.

She claimed that when she tried to stop the recording, one woman clawed at her with such ferocity that the woman's artificial nails broke off her fingers.

Towards the end of the clip, Featherman can be seen reaching into her purse and pulling something out to show the woman. While some on social media thought they were pills or earrings, Featherman said they were actually the broken nails of the woman who scratched her.

'I couldn't believe what just happened, my heart was racing, and I was so full of adrenaline,' Featherman said. "I couldn't think straight."