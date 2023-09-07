The Beer Wars are back. This Bud’s for you once again, only this time it’s Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz having a pint-sized battle with his Democrat opponent State Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

The political beer brawl stems from comments made by President Joe Biden’s alcohol czar (Now, there’s a job.). In a recent interview, Dr. George Koob warned that the U.S. might follow the anti-beer strategy Canada has been brewing up.

Koob told the Daily Mail the United States might embrace our northern neighbor’s "big experiment" discouraging alcohol use. Canada currently recommends at most two drinks a week. "So, if [alcohol consumption guidelines] go in any direction, it would be toward Canada," Koob said.

Washington usually calls such comments a trial balloon, but let’s just call it a taste test. Cruz found the proposal hard to swallow and let the world know about it – first on X, which used to be Twitter, and then later on Newsmax.

He reminded viewers of the Biden crusades against gas stoves and ceiling fans. He added, "Now these idiots have come out and said, ‘drink two beers a week,’ that’s their guideline." Then came the chaser, "Well I’ve got to tell you, if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my ass."

Cruz followed with a swig from a bottle of beer, something tens of millions of Americans did over the Labor Day weekend.

Gutierrez responded with a short video of his own and the message, "The next time Ted Cruz tries to spin some sort of yarn, pop open a Bud Light and tell him to get his ass back to work." He ended the 33-second spot with a tiny sip of Bud Light.

Cruz responded by noting, "of course, he’s drinking Bud Light."

This isn’t another case of Budweiser spokesmen shouting, "Tastes great" and "Less filling" at one another. This is the return to the culture wars that Bud Light thought it had escaped. Company execs are enduring a weak beer version of Al Pacino in "Godfather Part III" as they keep getting pulled back in.

Then the liberal media had to belly up to the bar and comment on Cruz’s statement.

Several liberal news outlets pretended Cruz was just making things up. Newsweek claimed, "Ted Cruz Rails Against a Beer Limit Guideline That Doesn't Exist." It added, "Koob's comments were speculative."

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist started off like others, mocking Cruz for "expressing his genuine and sincere outrage about an alcohol guideline that doesn’t even exist in the United States." Geist added, "it's just the acting is so bad" and accused him of trying to "simulate human behavior." He concluded, "But Ted Cruz never misses a chance for a little bad acting and a little theater."

When folks on "Morning Joe" start complaining about "bad acting," we really do need to drink. And definitely more than two.

Liberal scolds at PolitiFact were naturally on the case, claiming, "Ted Cruz is wrong" and "Even if U.S. guidelines change, they are only recommendations." No one at the ridiculous fact-checker wants to admit that the D.C. slippery slope is slicker than the barroom floor at your neighborhood dive bar.

The way it often works is the government makes a sly announcement of a possible policy change. if no one complains, the rule gets pushed through. If they do complain, then the press and the left say they are overreacting. It’s a win-win or whine/whine.

Most of the criticism stems from the hatred the press has for Cruz. Daily Beast went with, "It appears Ted Cruz has discovered a new beer-related boogeyman." And lefty HuffPost ran with: "‘Cringe’: Ted Cruz Mocked For Super Awkward Beer Stunt On Live TV."

But nothing was more disgusting and revealing than the Bulwark podcast. It reminded listeners that RINOs like Bud Light and not conservative politicians. Especially not Cruz.

Founder and podcast host Charlie Sykes was joined by Bulwark writer-at-large Tim Miller to make foul attacks against Cruz. The Miller tweet that promoted the podcast said of Cruz, "He's pretending to be some f*cking beer swilling tough guy. The whole thing is just preposterous."

Both mocked Cruz but Miller’s wits (or half of them) got the better of him. "His beer gut is so big that he hasn’t seen his manhood since 1999." Miller then called Cruz an "Ivy League pansy."

This is what happens when theoretically conservative outlets like Bulwark skip the beer and drink the Biden Kool-Aid.

Meanwhile, Bud Light is back in the news in a way it doesn’t want to be. And the culture wars are now part political kegger.

Maybe we need Barack Obama to organize another beer summit.

