On Tuesday morning, Joe Biden announced his fourth campaign for president. He claims he’s campaigning to "finish the job."

That sentence should terrify every American: by any objective measure, Biden’s failed policies and absent leadership have made life worse for Americans since he took office. He’s spent nearly fifty years living on the taxpayers’ dime as a career politician. Joe hasn’t earned the right to "finish the job" – and it’s laughable for him to claim he’s protecting "freedom" in his campaign launch video.

How can the failed president who wants 87,000 new IRS agents targeting middle-class Americans claim to be for freedom? How can Americans feel free when they don’t feel safe in their own cities, or when they’re being told that their children don’t even belong to them, as Biden claimed on Monday?

Every president has to deal with crises on their watch. However, Biden stands apart in that he has directly caused crisis after crisis. For example, our southern border has become an internationally-recognized humanitarian disaster. Cartels are making billions of dollars trafficking human beings and deadly drugs: fentanyl is the number-one killer of Americans age 18-45 and story after heartbreaking story illustrates that people are dying in droves. All told, over 6.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office – and those are just the ones we know about.

This disaster didn’t appear out of thin air. Upon taking office, Biden undid countless protections that helped secure the border during President Trump’s term. He has refused to support beleaguered Border Patrol agents and pushed to end Title 42. Just ask the migrants themselves, some of whom have clearly stated on camera that Biden’s election compelled their journey.

Meanwhile, our economy is in shambles. Inflation continues to hammer American families trying to make ends meet as banks fail and wages are wiped out by skyrocketing prices. Basic goods are more expensive, savings accounts are being drained, and credit card debt is through the roof. Once again, we aren’t in this situation by accident: it’s all by Biden’s design. Remember, he injected an unnecessary $1.9 trillion into the economy immediately upon taking office, knowing that inflation would come about as a result. Now, Biden is pushing a $6.9 trillion spending spree of a budget that includes $4.7 trillion in new and expanded taxes. The last thing struggling families need right now is to pay even more of their hard-earned dollars to Biden’s hard-left government.

Biden has also systematically waged war on American energy. High gas prices – under Biden’s leadership, all 50 states have recorded their highest average gas prices ever – did not happen by accident. In fact, some of Biden’s first acts in office included halting the Keystone XL pipeline, issuing a moratorium on new oil and gas permits on federal lands, and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden’s response to his own crisis? Selling our strategic petroleum reserves to China, a nation that represents the greatest threat on the world stage. Biden created a rainy day and then tried to give our rainy day fund to a communist government that hates us. American families are paying the price.

It comes as no surprise that Biden has handed the Chinese Communist Party a leg up. Thanks in part to the diligent work of House Republicans, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Biden and his family are compromised: his son, Hunter, actively sold political access to Chinese oligarchs based on his father’s standing. Instead of holding China accountable for unleashing COVID-19 on the world or aggressively trying to expand its influence on the world stage, Biden is more focused on taking weekend vacation after weekend vacation.

On every front, foreign and domestic, Biden has failed the American people. It falls upon Republicans to kick him out of office in 2024. Along with recruiting volunteers, opening minority community centers, and filing key lawsuits, Republicans will focus on a few key items to make this victory a reality.

1. We will continue to embrace early voting and ballot harvesting to beat Democrats at their own game.

2. We will continue our successful efforts to bring minority voters, taken for granted by Democrats, into our party.

3. We will share what Republicans stand for. We are not just against a border crisis, we are for border security. We are not just against Biden’s disaster of an economy, we are for lower taxes and unleashing American energy.

We are not just against divisive woke policies, we are for securing our kids’ future in the classroom, supporting American families, and protecting women’s sports.

Biden has failed the American people for decades as a senator, vice president, and president. It’s time to show him the door.

