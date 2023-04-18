President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reported a federal adjusted gross income of $579,514, according to their 2022 federal income tax returns, which were released by the White House Tuesday.

The president and first lady filed their income tax return jointly and paid $169,820 in combined federal, Delaware, and Virginia income taxes, according to the records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The president and first lady paid $137,658 in federal income tax and $29,023 in Delaware income tax. The first lady also reported paying $3,139 in Virginia income tax—from her teaching at Northern Virginia Community College.

An annual presidential salary is $400,000.

In 2021, the president and first lady reported a federal adjusted gross income of $610,702. In 2020, the first couple earned $607,336, which was down from the $985,223 they reported in 2019.

The Bidens' 2022 effective federal income tax rate was 23.8 percent.

The first couple also reported contributions of $20,180 to 20 different charities, with the largest gift being $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.

The first couple also donated to the National Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, St. Joseph on the Brandywine, their home parish, and to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, among other charities.

The White House said Biden has released 25 years of tax returns to the American public, which it says demonstrates his "commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the Commander-in-Chief."

Meanwhile, the White House also shared the tax returns of Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The second couple reported a federal adjusted gross income of $456,918. They paid $93,570 in federal income tax, with a 2022 effective federal income tax rate of 20.5 percent.

Harris and Emhoff also paid $17,612 in California income tax. Emhoff paid $9,697 in District of Columbia income tax.

The second couple contributed $23,000 to charity in 2022.