President Biden's annoyed response to a New York Post reporter on Thursday was the latest in a habit of snapping at queries he doesn't like.

Biden lashed out at a reporter who asked why the FBI document alleging a criminal bribery scheme between him and a foreign national referred to him as "the Big Guy."

"Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the 'Big Guy,' President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?" New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden following his remarks at an event.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden responded before staff ushered press out of the room.

According to a source familiar with the FBI-generated FD-1023 form, a confidential human source told the FBI in a June 2020 interview that Biden, while serving as vice president, was paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, where his son Hunter Biden sat on the board. Biden has laughed off the notion that he was part of any bribery scheme.

Biden has never been shy about putting down reporters.

In 2021, Biden berated CNN's Kaitlan Collins when she asked why he was "confident" Russian President Vladimir Putin may change his malign behavior at the time, saying she was in the "wrong business" and accusing her of putting words in his mouth. He later apologized for his angry response.

Last October, in the heat of the midterm elections race, Biden berated a reporter for asking him why there "haven't been that many" midterm candidates campaigning with him, besides then-U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Biden shot back, "That's not true. There have been 15. Count, kid, count."

Only moments later, Biden blasted a reporter who asked him what restrictions on abortion he felt were necessary. The president snapped, "In Roe v. Wade! Read it, man, you’ll get educated."

Earlier that year, Biden slammed a reporter who questioned him about Democrats who don't want him to run for re-election. Biden replied to the question, saying, "Read the polls, Jack. You guys are all the same."

That June, Biden also grilled a reporter who confronted him with an economist's warning of a possible recession. Biden accused the reporter of lying, saying, "The majority of them aren’t saying that. Come on, don’t make things up, OK? Now you sound like a Republican politician."

The president tried to soften the blow, adding, "I'm joking, that was a joke."

During one of Biden's rare news conferences in January 2022, the president torpedoed a reporter who brought up his controversial remarks likening political opponents to segregationist figures like George Wallace and Bull Connor.

Biden gave a testy response saying, "No, I didn't say that," Biden snapped. "Look what I said. Go back and read what I said, and tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of the position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor."

He continued berating the journalist, adding, "That is an interesting reading of English. I assume you got it into journalism because you like to write."

That same month, he called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy "a stupid son of a b---h" for his question about inflation. He later called him to clear the air.

In February 2023, Biden snapped at a reporter after he was asked about being possibly compromised by his family's business relationships in China.

After Biden gave remarks on the shootdown of the Chinese spy balloon and other flying objects in recent days, several reporters shouted questions. One could be heard asking if his dealings with China are compromised by his family's business relationships.

Biden whipped his head toward the reporter in question and frowned before saying, "Give me a break, man" and laughing.

Biden's retorts the press seem to have contradicted his own expressed standards on dealing with people. Early in his administration, the president had said, "I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect or talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot — on the spot. No ifs ands or buts. Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.