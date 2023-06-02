President Biden’s latest fall was denounced as "sad" and an example of "elder abuse" after the video went viral on Thursday afternoon.

After delivering a commencement speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Biden took a sudden tumble onto the floor after appearing to trip over a sandbag. Three Secret Service agents quickly raced to steady the 80-year-old president who was able to walk away without further incident.

White House communications director Ben Labolt later confirmed, "He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Video and images of the fall immediately spread across Twitter with several users either mocking media coverage compared to former President Donald Trump or attacking the scene as cruel and "reckless."

BIDEN TUMBLES DURING AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

RedState senior editor Brandon Morse commented, "Yeah, but at least he didn't make his way slowly down a ramp."

"When Trump walked cautiously down a slick ramp at a military graduation, it sparked tons of coverage about his health. Something tells me you won’t find similar coverage making the rounds among legacy media this time," Heritage Foundation social media manager Christian Julio Lasval remarked.

Outkick founder Clay Travis wrote, "Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well."

His co-host Buck Sexton agreed, "Democrat apparatchiks who continue to push this decrepit puppet as our Commander-in-Chief and want 4 more years for him are reckless beyond words."

"This is not funny. This is just sad. Under no circumstances should this man be our President in 2025. Praying for our country," Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, tweeted.

FLASHBACK: BIDEN, WHO JUST FELL ON STAGE, ONCE MOCKED TRUMP FOR CAREFULLY WALKING DOWN RAMP AT COMMENCEMENT

Washington Examiner journalist Jerry Dunleavy wrote, "Good to see the which-presidential-candidate-is-better-able-to-successfully-walk-off-the-stage-following-a-military-academy-graduation-speech debate has finally returned!"

The Federalist founder Sean Davis tweeted, "Imagine letting this guy run circles around you during debt ceiling negotiations. How embarrassing."

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey saw the fall and wrote, "Open the Democrat primaries and debates. This isn’t fair to anyone."

Meanwhile, Axios correspondent Alex Thompson reported, "some top Democrats have privately been saying for months that they’re nervous about Biden tripping again on the trail. Today he did."

FLASHBACK: BIDEN FALL CONJURES UP MEMORIES OF MEDIA HYSTERIA WHEN TRUMP WALKED SLOWLY DOWN A RAMP

In March 2021, Biden made another surprising fall while boarding Air Force One. At the time, the White House insisted that he was "100% fine" and only stumbled due to the windy conditions.

"It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine," Karine Jean-Pierre, then White House deputy press secretary said at the time.

In another viral moment in 2022, Biden tumbled off his bike while addressing reporters in Delaware. He was immediately asked if he was okay to which Biden replied, "I’m good."

A statement from the White House later added, "The President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In contrast, Biden along with many members of the mainstream media mocked Trump over a video of the former president cautiously walking down a ramp at a West Point commencement.

"Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on," Biden said in 2020.