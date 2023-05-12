SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to former President Donald Trump's town hall with CNN. Continue reading…

CHAD WOLF – Ending Title 42 proves Biden’s border disaster could have been avoided. Continue reading…

GREEN DREAMING – This is the dangerous key to Biden's green new deal goals. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – CNN complained that Trump talked about the past after it asked him about the past. Continue reading…

CORRUPTION – The walls are closing in on the Biden family. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden’s mind was in a ‘holding pattern’ with no room to ‘land’. Continue watching…

CODDLING MINDS – This ideology is a cancer spreading through American schools. Continue reading…

BACK THE BLUE – Each year we honor our fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week. Continue reading…

SOS – We must save our schools to save our children from crime epidemic. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…