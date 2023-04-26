President Biden announced on Tuesday that he will run for re-election in 2024, a decision that a huge majority of Americans, 70% according to a new survey, oppose. Americans are right to be concerned. Team Biden’s unhinged foreign policy has already eroded America’s security, and it will destabilize the world even further. Here’s how.

Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 had catastrophic consequences, sowing the seeds of instability for years to come. It is bad enough that billions of dollars worth of abandoned high-tech U.S. military hardware fell into the hands of Taliban, one of the most brutal regimes in human history. What is even worse is that Afghanistan has become a staging ground for international terror attacks planned by ISIS, according to a Pentagon intelligence report recently disclosed by the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira. Additionally, the U.S. homeland is on the target list, as Islamic State leaders pursue "aspirational plotting" against American and European targets and interests, reveals the document marked "top secret."

Another terror threat comes from Iran, which aims to target U.S. citizens directly and via proxy attacks, having been developing "surrogate networks inside the United States," for "more than a decade," according to the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment issued on March 8 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

WE ARE UNDER DIRE THREAT FROM THESE FIVE DANGERS

The report also called out top U.S. opponents that threaten America and technologies they are developing that "disrupt" traditional business and society. North Korea, for example, targets assets and persons with espionage, cyber-crime, and other sophisticated attacks inside the United States, the report reveals. "Pyongyang probably possesses the expertise to cause temporary, limited disruptions of some critical infrastructure networks and disrupt business networks in the United States," according to the DNI.

Terror attacks have occurred just this year. In March, Iranian proxy forces launched multiple rocket strikes on a U.S. base in Northeast Syria, following an attack that killed a U.S. contractor and wounded six other Americans. On Sunday, U.S. special forces evacuated U.S. Embassy employees out of Sudan, following an armed attack on the U.S. diplomatic convoy in Khartoum by forces belonging to two rival generals. Like in Afghanistan, although the embassy was evacuated and shut down, thousands of private American citizens were left behind in the East African country.

Biden’s policies have created a grave risk of the United States facing a two-front war, one with Russia over Ukraine and the other with China over Taiwan – a scenario for which America is woefully unprepared. The "risk for escalation" into a direct U.S.-Russia war has reached the levels "the world has not faced in decades" due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, states the DNI report.

Despite years worth of signposts indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attack Ukraine, team Biden failed to craft a counter-strategy to deter him. Instead, they are throwing billions of dollars at the problem in assistance to Ukraine, having drained the U.S. weapons arsenal precisely at the time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is readying his military for an invasion of Taiwan.

AFTER XI-PUTIN MEETING, TEAM BIDEN STILL DOESN'T GET WHAT'S JUST HAPPENED TO THE UNITED STATES

This mismanagement of U.S. resources has placed the United States in a losing position in and will cost Americans lives if Washington intervenes on behalf of Taiwan. The U.S. military would likely run out of its sophisticated, conventional missiles "in probably a matter of days" – all because we have depleted our own reserves of munitions in order to supply the Ukrainians," according to former deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia Heino Klinck. A wargame recently conducted by a Washington, D.C., think tank revealed that the U.S. will suffer a "staggering loss unseen for the U.S. since World War II, in just a matter of weeks," in a war with China over Taiwan.

Biden is driving the strategic transformation of our world order, in which the balance of power favors China, not the United States, eroding America’s security and geopolitical position in the world. In the absence of a viable deterrence strategy against Russia, team Biden pursued economic warfare, placing draconian sanctions on key sectors of Russian economy, Putin’s family inner circle and Putin himself. However, sanctions had zero effect when it comes to influencing Putin’s behavior – they have not made a difference since 2014 and they never will. They did, however, demonstrate to other countries -- some of which, such as a traditional U.S. ally Saudi Arabia, are dictatorships with egregious human rights violations – that it is no longer safe to keep their assets and international reserves in U.S. dollars.

The deployment of economic sanctions against Russia and Putin may have achieved Biden’s goal of virtue signaling on Ukraine, but it is also accelerating the emergence of the Chinese yuan as the alternative currency of international transactions and global reserves as well as the development of China-dominated financial architecture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The so-called BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – have been working to undermine the U.S. dollar’s position as the premier global currency since 2009. Last year, the Russian state-controlled bank VTB set up a system to send money transfers to China in yuan without using the SWIFT messaging system, bypassing international sanctions. The yuan already has replaced the U.S. dollar as the most traded currency in Russia. Brazil has signed a trade deal agreement with China to ditch the U.S. dollar, carrying out financial transactions in exchanging yuan for reais – or vice versa, bypassing conversion into the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia also likely accept yuan, instead of dollars, for oil sales. So is India, America’s only remaining counterweight to China. The diminution of confidence among non-Western nations in the dollar as the premier currency of global trade and finance is driving the de-dollarization of world economy, triggered by Biden’s weaponization of the currency. It will almost certainly weaken the economy, erode our security, and have a destabilizing effect on global markets.

The risk of nuclear proliferation has grown under Biden. What U.S. adversaries learned from Biden’s Russia-Ukraine policy is that no one will mess with you if you have the nukes. It is the fear of Putin’s nukes that prevents Biden from deploying troops into the theater to assist Ukraine, no matter Russia’s atrocities. Putin was "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons ...," declared Biden at a Democratic fundraiser in October, adding that the "prospect of Armageddon" was the highest since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

China is projected to more than triple its nuclear warhead stockpile to 1,500 warheads by 2035, according to a Pentagon report to Congress issued in November. In February, Putin suspended Russia’s participation in the New START nuclear treaty with the United States. This action removed the limitations on the type and quantity of nuclear weapons that Russia can develop and deploy. Shortly after Moscow’s announcement, Putin warned that he would be augmenting Russia's nuclear forces with a new intercontinental ballistic missile system with hypersonic missiles and new nuclear submarines.

The deepening of relations between Moscow and Tehran amplify the Iran nuclear threat as Russia, second only to the U.S. in nuclear know-how, could share its expertise with Iran. The DNI report warned about the North Korean military being a "serious threat" to the U.S., highlighting Kim Jong Un’s "continuing efforts to enhance nuclear and conventional weapons, targeting the United States and its allies."

The world is already on fire. Biden’s 2024 victory may bring it to the brink of collapse.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM REBEKAH KOFFLER