President Biden gave a dire warning about the future while talking about climate change in a new interview.

While a guest on "The Daily Show," Biden told former Obama aide Kal Penn that young people between 18 and 35 years old motivated him to sign off on the Inflation Reduction Act.

"They had enough of it," Biden recalled, suggesting they "showed up" to vote in the last two elections out of concerns over the environment.

Biden argued that "Mother Nature" was angry at how humans have treated the earth, saying he's seen more extreme weather and forest fires since he took office.

"What happened was Mother Nature let her wrath be seen in the last two years," he said. "So people can’t deny it anymore."

The president warned younger generations would have no future to look forward to if we didn't act on climate change.

"If we don't keep the temperature from going above 1.5 degrees Celsius, raised then we're in real trouble. That whole generation is damned. That’s not hyperbole. Really truly in trouble," he claimed.

Earlier this year, the Democratic president said climate change was a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear war.

"If we don’t stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius, we’re going to have a real problem. It’s the single-most existential threat to humanity we’ve ever faced, including nuclear weapons," Biden said during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

Biden touted how he had urged automakers to go electric as part of his climate change plan. "Within five weeks [of our meeting] all of them agreed they were going to go electric," he told Penn.

In 2021, Biden signed an Executive Order requiring half of all new auto sales in 2030 be electric vehicles.

Fox News first reported on Monday that a leaked memo from the Biden administration admitted charging fossil fuel companies less to drill would provide the country "greater energy security."

Despite this, the White House still planned to raise royalty fees for an oil and gas lease sale off the coast of Alaska as part of Biden's climate change agenda.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.