President Biden appeared to stumble once again while attempting to board Air Force One this week, marking the second time the 80-year-old president has been caught on camera having trouble climbing the stairs to his plane in less than two weeks.

Biden's latest stumble came Sunday as he was leaving the airport in Montgomery, Alabama, after a trip to Selma to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday march, a significant event in the Civil Right Movement.

In the video, Biden stumbles as he nears the top of the stairs, but is able to regain his balance before completely falling forward. This comes following the viral video of Biden falling while boarding Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 22.

That incident occurred shortly after the Biden wrapped up his trip to Eastern Europe to visit Ukraine and Poland, and involved Biden falling near the top of the staircase on the airport tarmac before catching himself, turning to wave and entering the aircraft.

It remains unclear on both occasions what might have caused Biden to trip on the steps.

Biden's apparent stumble on the steps leading to Air Force One comes nearly two years after he similarly fell on the same steps at Joint Base Andrews.

Following the March 2019 fall in which Biden was filmed tripping on multiple steps, the White House said he was "doing 100% fine" and blamed the stumble on the gusty conditions.

