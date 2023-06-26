President Biden was shredded on Twitter after he denied lying about not having conversations with son Hunter Biden regarding his business dealings Monday.

An IRS whistleblower on the Hunter Biden probe recently told Congress that the president's son referred to his father to pressure a Chinese business partner and claimed the elder Biden was in the room while he was conducting business deals. This is the latest revelation in a years-long scandal suggesting the Bidens engaged in corrupt dealings in foreign countries.

On Monday, after Biden gave remarks at the White House kicking off the next phase of the administration’s Investing in America tour, Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked the president, "Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?"

"No," Biden replied.

HUNTER BIDEN'S ATTORNEY SLAMS IRS WHISTLEBLOWER'S 'ILLEGAL' RELEASE OF WHATSAPP MESSAGE TO CHINESE BUSINESSMAN

Video of the brief exchange went viral across Twitter as commentators slammed the president, calling him out as dishonest.

"Evidence and testimony suggests this is, again, a lie," Fox News contributor Guy Benson wrote.

"Fact check: false," conservative organization ForAmerica tweeted.

NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham tweeted that Biden is "still lying."

Radio host Chris Plante chimed in, "Joe Biden even lies about lying!"

"BREAKING: Biden is STILL claiming he has never spoken to his son Hunter about his corrupt foreign business deals," Republican operative Jake Schneider wrote. "We know that is a complete lie."

"A reporter asked Biden if he lied about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals... Biden lies and says, ‘No,’" comedian Tim Young wrote. "I'm looking forward to this impeachment."

Athlete Jake Bequette offered a far less optimistic assessment, suggesting Biden doesn’t have to explain himself to a powerless opposition.

"Power = never having to debate, apologize, or explain yourself," he wrote. "The Right shrieks about ‘hypocrisy!’ because our side doesn’t even know what that degree of power feels like. We can’t comprehend it."

DOJ, FBI, IRS INTERFERED WITH HUNTER BIDEN PROBE, ACCORDING TO WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIMONY RELEASED BY GOP

"I’ve repeatedly said if the allegations are false, Joe Biden could clear this up by being transparent & sharing the truth with the American people," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, declared. "He’s instead had his administration & the DOJ completely stonewall at every turn."

The Iowa GOP condemned Biden for denying knowledge of Hunter’s business dealings, "Even when we have text messages from Hunter to his Chinese business associates suggesting otherwise."

"There is a mountain of evidence that suggests Biden not only knew about but was involved in his family’s influence peddling – including text messages, emails, a voicemail, visitor’s logs, photographs, and on-the-record accounts," GOP rapid response director Tommy Pigott tweeted.