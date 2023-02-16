President Biden is scheduled for his annual physical on Thursday, and a former doctor for President Barack Obama is skeptical about the 80-year-old leader's health.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Dr. David Scheiner pointed to observations of the president's movement and his medical history, predicting that even if Biden is in good shape to start 2023, this would not last through a second term should he win re-election in 2024.

"I don’t care if he’s in perfect health now – which, I can’t believe he’s in perfect health," Scheiner said. "He’s had too many things in his past history."

Fox News reached out to the White House for comment, but they did not immediately provide one.

Scheiner pointed specifically to Biden's aneurysms, for which he had surgeries in 1988.

"When you do work on the brain, there’s always a little damage done," Scheiner said.

The doctor also recalled Biden's atrial fibrillation, stating that this "can sometimes throw off small strokes."

"They’re leaving a whole area of concern in my mind," he said.

A report following Biden's physical in November 2021 said a neurological exam did not show evidence that the president had had a stroke or any other central neurological or cerebellar disorders. Dr. Neal Kassell, who performed the surgery on Biden in 1988, spoke to Politico in 2019, saying "with absolute certainty that he had no brain damage."

Looking at Biden's current condition, Scheiner observed that the president appears noticeably older.

"It worries me that he is aging. If I look at him, he’s not a young 80," he said, specifically addressing how the president walks.

"The gait is not an insignificant factor," he said, claiming this provides "a peek into the whole physical, mental capability of a person."

Biden's walking ability was addressed in detail in the report following his November 2021 physical. White House physician Kevin O'Connor observed that Biden's "ambulatory gait is perceptibly stiffer and less fluid" than it had been a year prior. O'Connor said this was determined to mostly be due to spinal arthritis and recovery from a fractured foot, but that a neurological exam did show "mild peripheral neuropathy."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the public will learn the results of Biden's physical, stating, "We want to be transparent, want to make sure you have the information."

Scheiner, however, is skeptical that there will be true transparency.

"You’re not going to learn anything," he predicted. "They sugarcoat these things."