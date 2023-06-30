President Biden snapped at Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, who pressed him over why he gave "false hope" to Americans who believed they would receive a student loan handout by his executive order, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the court ruled in a 6-3 decision that federal law does not allow Biden's secretary of education to cancel more than $430 billion in student loan debt.

Following his remarks reacting to the ruling, Heinrich asked the president why he gave millions of borrowers "false hope," citing his past comments doubting his own authority to enact the order without Congress.

"I didn't give any false hope," Biden sternly responded. "The question was whether or not I would do even more than was requested. What I did I thought it was appropriate and was able to be done and would get done."

"I didn't give false hope, but the Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given. And it's real, real hope," he added.

As Heinrich alluded to, Biden himself cast doubt on his own ability to implement the student loan debt handout without congressional approval, saying in February 2021, "I don’t think I have the authority to do it by signing [with] the pen."

The Supreme Court appeared to agree with Biden, back then at least.

"The Secretary’s plan canceled roughly $430 billion of federal student loan balances, completely erasing the debts of 20 million borrowers and lowering the median amount owed by the other 23 million from $29,400 to $13,600," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. "Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree."

The majority opinion also included comments made by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who said in July 2021, "People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not."

The order, dubbed the HEROES Act, involved federal government providing up to $10,000 in debt relief — and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — for people who make less than $125,000 a year.

Biden made the unprecedented push for debt cancelation in August 2022 over Republican objections, and his administration accepted some 16 million applications before the program was put on hold for judicial review.

Republicans argued Biden lacked the authority to unilaterally forgive student loans. Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office said Biden's plan would cost taxpayers roughly $400 billion. Republicans were outraged at the total, arguing the forgiveness would be unfair to those who either paid their way through college, repaid their loans or never attended college in the first place.

Biden vowed Friday his administration would keep fighting despite the devastating legal blow.

