Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley slammed President Biden and the White House on "America's Newsroom" Thursday for their handling of questions surrounding his son Hunter's business dealings after the president lashed out at Fox News' Peter Doocy for asking about the controversy.

JONATHAN TURLEY: This shows why the president prefers The Weather Channel. You know, what Doocy was asking was going to the heart of the matter. It shows utter contempt for the American people, for the White House to say we've been saying this constantly and then changing what they've been saying. The president said it repeatedly throughout the campaign and during his presidency that he had no knowledge of his son's foreign dealings, and that he didn't speak to any of his son's associates after his testimony. Devon Archer swatted back on the spin being given by the White House and others and said it was categorically untrue that the president did not know about their business dealings. That's a direct contradiction of what the president has told the public for years. So now they're saying, well, he wasn't in business. Well, the question is, what is that business? The Biden family has been accused of influence peddling for decades. Not just Hunter Biden, but his uncle and others. They now have millions of dollars, up to $20 million going to Biden family members. Those are benefits to the president. You know, the president's worth about $8 million. He's not going to spend all of that in his lifetime. Most people of his age and wealth are more focused on leaving a legacy, a particularly financial legacy for their family, the Biden family fund. That's where this money is going.

Biden sparred with White House correspondent Doocy on Wednesday over recent allegations that he spoke with his son Hunter’s business associates.

Following his comments about green energy and "Bidenomics" in New Mexico, Doocy asked the president about Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer testifying that he witnessed the president speaking with various potential clients during his time as vice president.

"There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. What—" Doocy started.

Biden responded, "I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question."

"What — why is that a lousy question?" Doocy continued.

"Because it’s not true," the president insisted before walking away from the reporter.

Biden has repeatedly claimed that he never discussed business deals with his son.

