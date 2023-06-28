President Biden was slammed by critics on social media over a post claiming that his administration has created more jobs in its first two years than any other president has done in four years.

"My Administration has created more jobs in two years than any previous administration has created in the first four years," the president’s Twitter account posted on Tuesday. "It’s no accident. It means our economic plan is working and this is only the beginning."

Biden’s tweet was immediately panned and "ratioed" on social media by those pointing out that much of the job creation during Biden’s term was the return of jobs lost to coronavirus lockdown measures.

Claremont Institute Communications Director Nick Short tweeted, "72% of all job gains since 2021 were simply jobs that were being recovered from the pandemic, not new job creation.

"Prior to the pandemic, job creation under Trump was 6.7 million—3 million more jobs than the current President."

HUNTER DEMANDED $10M FROM CHINESE ENERGY FIRM BECAUSE 'BIDENS ARE THE BEST,' HAVE 'CONNECTIONS'

Biden’s post was labeled with a Twitter community note on Tuesday night providing additional context that appeared to have been removed on Wednesday.

"90% of new jobs during Biden’s term can be attributed to post-pandemic return to work," the note said.

EJ Antoni, research fellow in regional economics with The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Data Analysis, told Fox News Digital that while job creation is one of Biden’s "favorite talking points" it’s not a "very sound" one.

"It’s quite preposterous to think we can forcibly put people out of work by making it illegal for businesses to open, and then call it job creation when those sanctions are lifted," Antoni said. "And Biden’s handlers clearly haven’t thought through that strategy since it portrays Trump in a better light than Biden.

BIDEN'S 'SOCIALIST' MORTGAGE PLAN REVERSED BY GOP BILL

"After the initial lockdowns, average monthly job ‘creation’ under President Trump was 1.4 million, versus 500,000 under Biden," Antoni continued "Furthermore, job growth today remains well below the pre-pandemic trend, largely because so many people have not returned to the workforce. Both the labor force participation rate and the employment-to-population ratio remain depresses. The drop from their pre-pandemic level means over 2 million workers are missing from the workforce."

Antoni explained that the economy is not a "pretty picture" for those who are working either.

"Average weekly earnings are down 5.1% under Biden after adjusting for inflation, and financing costs are way up, further eroding the family budget," Antoni said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a White House spokesperson touted "Bidenomics" and said there are more than 13 million more jobs in America now than there were when President Biden took office.

"That’s almost 4 million more jobs than we had before COVID, a historically fast and strong recovery," the spokesperson said.

"When the President took office, independent experts like the Congressional Budget Office were projecting that the unemployment rate wouldn’t fall below 4% until the end of 2025," the White House added. "But under Bidenomics, the unemployment rate fell below 4% four years before expectations and has stayed there for the past 18 months."