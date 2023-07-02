President Biden is facing backlash from conservatives following a report that his aides have been told to say publicly that he only has six grandchildren, omitting Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old estranged daughter.

The president’s son, Hunter Biden, settled his child support case in Arkansas last week, ending a years-long paternity dispute over his 4-year-old daughter, whom both the president and the first lady refuse to acknowledge as their seventh grandchild.

Announced in a court filing on Thursday, Hunter agreed to give his daughter some of his paintings, and the mother of the child, Lunden Alexis Roberts, agreed to withdraw her counterclaim to change their child's last name to "Biden."

The New York Times released a damning report Saturday saying the family dispute is rooted in "money, corrosive politics and what it means to have the Biden birthright."

TIMELINE OF BIDEN ADVISER'S COMMUNICATIONS WITH HUNTER, MEETINGS WITH VP ABOUT BURISMA RAISES QUESTIONS

White House aides have been told during strategy meetings that the president and first lady Jill Biden have six, not seven, grandchildren, two people familiar with the discussions told the newspaper.

In April, Biden listed six of his grandchildren by name during a "take your child to work day" event at the White House.

"I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke," he said at the time.

Biden has also put up Christmas stockings at the White House for six of the grandchildren, but has repeatedly left his seventh grandchild out of the annual tradition.

BIDEN FAMILY STOCKINGS OMIT HUNTER'S OUT-OF-WEDLOCK DAUGHTER FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

But as Biden seeks re-election in 2024 and as the speculation into Hunter’s foreign business dealings ramps up, the president has decided to more publicly embrace his son, Hunter, and grandson, Beau, bringing them to Camp David for the last two weekends in a row.

Last month, the Justice Department announced that the president’s son had entered a plea agreement regarding two tax violations and a felony gun charge, which will likely keep him out of jail.

Conservatives on Twitter called the claims in the Times report that the Bidens are shunning their granddaughter "gross" and "sad."

The White House didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.