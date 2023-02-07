New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg said President Biden is "too old" to run for re-election in 2024 ahead of the president's State of the Union address.

On Tuesday, Goldberg wrote that Biden had lots to boast about during his speech before Congress but said "he should not run again."

"It’s hard to ignore the toll of Biden’s years, no matter how hard elected Democrats try," Goldberg wrote in Monday's column.

She added that Biden was able to campaign virtually in 2020 and would need to return to a "grueling real-world" campaign schedule in 2024.

BIDEN'S 2024 RE-ELECTION ANNOUNCEMENT COULD COME AFTER HIS STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH. BUT HOW SOON?

"And while Biden was able to campaign virtually in 2020, in 2024 we will almost certainly be back to a grueling real-world campaign schedule, which he would have to power through while running the country. It’s a herculean task for a 60-year-old and a near impossible one for an octogenarian," Goldberg wrote.

A Fox News Poll conducted ahead of Biden's State of the Union address found that 81% of voters describe the U.S. as a dysfunctional family that’s breaking apart.

Just 16% of voters describe the U.S. as a tight-knit family emerging from challenging times.

An ABC News and Washington Post poll found that 41% of Americans believe they are in a tougher financial situation since Biden's inauguration in Jan. 2021.

BIDEN BATTERED BY CRISES SINCE LAST STATE OF THE UNION

Only 16% of Americans said they are better off now. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in late January found that a majority of likely Democratic voters do not want Biden to run for re-election.

Just 37% of likely Democratic voters think that the president should run again in 2024.

Some Democrats have been hesitant to support the president's re-election amid concerns over his age.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said before the midterm elections that he doesn't think Biden should run again.

"The country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up," he said during a radio interview.