The White House once again refused to respond to questions about President Biden’s seventh grandchild during Wednesday’s press conference, earning more backlash from social media.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked specifically about a Saturday New York Times story centered on 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, and whether the president considers her his granddaughter.

"There was a story in The New York Times over the weekend about Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas. Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?" Wall Street Journal’s Catherine Lucey asked.

"I don't have anything to share from here," Jean-Pierre replied.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE SHUTS DOWN QUESTION ABOUT UNACKNOWLEDGED BIDEN GRANDDAUGHTER

This interaction marked the second time Jean-Pierre refused to answer a question about Biden’s grandchild which faced intense pushback on Twitter.

"The Bidens hung a Christmas stocking with the dog’s name on it, and the President won’t acknowledge his own granddaughter," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway commented.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller joked, "You can just feel the empathy and decency oozing."

"’Of course he does, and he loves her very much.’ Why would she not just say that?" Mediaite staff writer Isaac Schorr asked.

Conservative writer Carmine Sabia wrote. "Karine Jean Pierre will not comment on whether or not President Joe Biden acknowledges the existence of his own granddaughter. That tells you everything you need to know about this man."

"Dignity status: Restored," Washington Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson quipped.

Jean-Pierre was previously asked about Biden’s grandchild back in May when his son Hunter appeared in an Arkansas court to face a paternity case regarding Roberts. Reporters questioned whether the situation was being monitored and why Biden had yet to acknowledge the child.

WHITE HOUSE DODGES QUESTION ON BIDEN REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE HIS ‘SEVENTH GRANDCHILD’

"I'm not going to speak to that from here," Jean-Pierre said.

A reporter from the press corps could be heard shouting "Why not?" in response.

According to the New York Post, Lunden Alexis Roberts, 31, met Hunter Biden while working as a stripper at a District of Columbia gentlemen's club. Hunter was dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III at the time.

Though Biden has repeatedly referenced his grandchildren at public events, he was yet to acknowledge or comment on Roberts, insisting that he has "six" grandchildren. The New York Times additionally reported that Biden aides have been told to publicly state the president has only six grandkids.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Thursday court filing showed Hunter agreed to give his daughter some of his paintings, and Roberts agreed to withdraw her counterclaim to change their child's last name to "Biden."