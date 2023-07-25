BELATED RECOGNITION – President Biden will remember Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old lynched in Mississippi in 1955, on Tuesday by establishing national monument across three sites on his would-be birthday. Continue reading …

HAPPENING TODAY – Lindsay Clancy, Massachusetts mom accused of murdering her three children before attempting suicide, appears in court. Continue reading …

‘ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN’ - Cases of potentially-deadly tropical disease known as dengue fever exploding — and there's no end in sight. Continue reading …

WALLET WOES - Gas prices may spike as much as 10 to 25 cents in some states this week. Continue reading …

BLURRED LINES – AI appears more human on social media than actual humans, study finds. Continue reading …

-

LIGHTNING-ROD ISSUES - Republicans are moving to dismantle six woke Biden policies at Veterans Affairs. Continue reading …

FRONTLINE AI - Senate pushes Army to develop neural sensors to track soldiers’ fatigue, stress. Continue reading …

POWER AND PAINTINGS - Hunter Biden sold his art to key Dem donor appointed by father to elite commission, report reveals. Continue reading …

SMOKE SIGNALS - Ex-White House adviser raises alarm bells about legal weed: We're making a 'huge mistake.' Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘GOALPOSTS SHIFTED’ - Karine Jean-Pierre repeats Biden 'was never in business' with Hunter. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS BULLS---' - 'The View' host censored on air following blow up over Florida slavery curriculum. Continue reading …

SELECTIVE COVERAGE - ABC, CBS, NBC ignore drug trafficking, focus on ‘plight of illegal immigrants’ during border coverage, study shows. Continue reading …

‘DAM IS GOING TO BREAK’ - Newt Gingrich says evidence is mounting in investigation into Biden family's overseas business dealings. Continue reading …

SID MOHASSEB - Our schools’ war on AI is a national security threat. Continue reading …

TOM COTTON, ANDY BARR - Our ESG Act protects investors, limits your financial risks from left-wing activism. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - We expect the regime media to cover for Biden. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - The Biden family was getting rich off you, the American taxpayer. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This scandal extends to the highest levels. Continue reading …

‘THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN’ - Jason Aldean has a message for fans who supported him during 'Small Town' backlash. Continue reading…

REVERSAL OF FORTUNE ­- Longtime Lowe's employee reinstated after being fired for attempting to stop shoplifters. Continue reading …

‘MODERN-DAY CULT’ - Churchgoers arrested for not wearing masks to outdoor service will receive hefty settlement. Continue reading …

‘SLEAZY’ - Karl Rove wonders whether the Obama White House was aware of the problem Hunter Biden posed. Continue reading …

X FACTOR - Meta trademark of 'X' logo may pose legal issues for Twitter and Elon Musk. Continue reading …

JUST A LITTLE SNACK TO TIDE HIM OVER – Watch as a shark, spotted here by drone video off the coast of Southampton, New York, makes a dramatic move among a school of fish. See video …

WATCH: Blue state gun range owner worried this bill will make citizens into criminals. See video …

WATCH: Greg Abbott: Buoy barriers have repelled 'hundreds of thousands' of migrants. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.