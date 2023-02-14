President Biden has yet to address the nation after three unidentified flying objects were shot down by the U.S. military over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron in one weekend.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have come together to demand transparency from the White House over the unprecedented downings.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said Biden is taking the matter "seriously," adding the administration has been sharing as much information as it can.

"There's no need to panic. The president took this action, as I mentioned earlier, because the objects were indeed flying at little lower elevation and they were in civilian airspace. And we wanted to make sure that we protected that airspace," said Jean-Pierre.

However, Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed Biden for not coming out and addressing the matter himself, saying he has an obligation to tell the American public what is going on and the fact that he hasn't makes him look "weak."

"Never in American history have we had F-22 Raptors shooting off Sidewinders over the continental United States. This is unheard of in the United States," she said Tuesday on "The Five." "These are air battles. This president has an obligation to tell us what he knows and what he doesn't know."

Pirro also expressed her frustration with Jean-Pierre for continuously saying the president takes matters "seriously."

"I am so sick and tired of Karine Jean-Pierre and her word salads. She says that three objects are now being recovered. 'The weather prevents them from being recovered. But we're going to get those objects. We're going to continue to try. We're going to continue to be vigilant. But we think they may be benign.' What the hell? What does that mean?" she asked.

Co-host Jesse Watters said the reason why Biden hasn't come out to address the nation is because "he's not in command."

"He doesn't know what he's doing. He doesn't even know what these objects are. It looks like these might have just been ‘weather balloons,’" Watters explained.

"He got trigger-happy because his pollsters said he looked like an idiot for letting the Chinese balloon spy on us the entire way across the continent. And so now it's like anything that flies dies. But he's keeping it quiet."