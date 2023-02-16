The president said the three objects shot down after the military's take-down of the Chinese spy balloon is most likely from private entities and not believed to be related to China or other surveillance operations.

The intelligence committee is still assessing the three unknown aerial objects, President Biden said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"I gave the order to take down these objects, and couldn't rule out the risk of surveillance," Biden said.

Fighter jets shot down at least four aerial objects, including a Chinese spy balloon that flew across country from Alaska to South Carolina. Three more objects of unknown origins were shot down over the U.S. and Canada in recent days.

TIMELINE: FOURTH FLYING OBJECT DOWNED BY US MILITARY IN 8 DAYS

The U.S. is in the process of recovering pieces of the Chinese balloon, officials said.

But debris from the three other objects shot down over Alaska, Canada's Yukon territory and in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron "are lost," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told reporters on Tuesday.

FORMER FIGHTER PILOT SAYS UFOs MORE COMMON THAN PEOPLE THINK: 'WE WERE SEEING THEM ON OUR RADARS'

"The remnants are in very difficult terrain with low temperatures," he said. "They haven't been able to find them."

Officials have said they don't know what the last three flying objects were or their origins.