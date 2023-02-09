Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&