Presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy questioned President Biden's re-election campaign, saying the commander in chief is being used as a "puppet."

Ramaswamy, speaking to Fox News on Monday, said Biden has become a vehicle for wider institutions to assert power through the executive branch.

"It's a myth that Joe Biden is actually running for president. He's not," said Ramaswamy. "It's just the managerial class using Joe Biden as a front to advance its own agenda. To them Biden's cognitive impairment isn't a bug. It's a feature. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCES 2024 CAMPAIGN DESPITE LOW SUPPORT FROM HIS OWN PARTY

Ramaswamy, who is running for president in 2024 on the Republican ticket, called Biden's re-election campaign "elder abuse" and compared the president to a "hollowed-out husk."

"The administrative state more effectively controls its puppets when they are hollowed-out husks of themselves. The fact that it's elder abuse is just a cost of doing business for Biden's handlers. It's revealing that the DNC refuses to host primary debates this year; they're spitting in the face of their grassroots base."

CONSERVATIVE ENTREPRENEUR AND ‘ANTI-WOKE’ CRUSADER VIVEK RAMASWAMY LAUNCHES GOP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Ramaswamy added, "This is how the managerial class crushes everyday citizens – not with a bang, but with a whimper."

Biden's campaign announcement comes on the four-year anniversary of the launch of his 2020 campaign for president, and is expected to be done via a campaign video, according to reports last week.

TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN'S 'CALAMITOUS AND FAILED PRESIDENCY' AS PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES 2024 RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Biden is currently facing Democratic primary challenges from environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and spiritual guru and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

If he wins re-election, Biden, who is currently the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 86 at the end of his second term in 2029.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, which surveyed an equal number of voters who backed Biden and former President Trump last cycle, found that about 40% of individuals who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election do not think he should seek re-election. 

About 35% of respondents said they would vote for a third-party candidate over Biden in 2024, even if it meant Trump was more likely to win the election.

Fox News' Andrew Murray and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Recommended for you