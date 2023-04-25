Presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy questioned President Biden's re-election campaign, saying the commander in chief is being used as a "puppet."

Ramaswamy, speaking to Fox News on Monday, said Biden has become a vehicle for wider institutions to assert power through the executive branch.

"It's a myth that Joe Biden is actually running for president. He's not," said Ramaswamy. "It's just the managerial class using Joe Biden as a front to advance its own agenda. To them Biden's cognitive impairment isn't a bug. It's a feature.

Ramaswamy, who is running for president in 2024 on the Republican ticket, called Biden's re-election campaign "elder abuse" and compared the president to a "hollowed-out husk."

"The administrative state more effectively controls its puppets when they are hollowed-out husks of themselves. The fact that it's elder abuse is just a cost of doing business for Biden's handlers. It's revealing that the DNC refuses to host primary debates this year; they're spitting in the face of their grassroots base."

Ramaswamy added, "This is how the managerial class crushes everyday citizens – not with a bang, but with a whimper."

Biden's campaign announcement comes on the four-year anniversary of the launch of his 2020 campaign for president, and is expected to be done via a campaign video, according to reports last week.

Biden is currently facing Democratic primary challenges from environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and spiritual guru and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

If he wins re-election, Biden, who is currently the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 86 at the end of his second term in 2029.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, which surveyed an equal number of voters who backed Biden and former President Trump last cycle, found that about 40% of individuals who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election do not think he should seek re-election.

About 35% of respondents said they would vote for a third-party candidate over Biden in 2024, even if it meant Trump was more likely to win the election.

Fox News' Andrew Murray and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.