President Biden’s incorrect claim that the Grand Canyon is one of the "nine" wonders of the world caught social media users' attention Tuesday afternoon.

While giving a speech at Red Butte Airfield in Arizona on his climate agenda, Biden gave the Grand Canyon the title as one of "Earth’s nine wonders."

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.

Users of X, the site formerly known as Twitter, quickly pounced on the president's latest bizarre claim during a speech.

"Joe Biden says the Grand Canyon is one of the 9 wonders of the world..There are only 7 wonders of the world... maybe 8 depending on what list you look at...Either way, he's clueless and his staff certainly don't help or care..." political satirist Tim Young wrote.

"And he’s one of the 7 Dwarfs. Sniffy. Bribey? Or Dirty," Power the Future executive director Daniel Turner joked.

Townhall contributor John Hasson commented, "Even funnier bc he adds ‘literally’ at the end."

"As usual, he’s ‘literally’ making things up," RNC Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider agreed.

"SEVEN, JOE!! Say it with us!!" author Nick Adams wrote.

The widely accepted list of wonders of the world includes seven locations, and the Grand Canyon is not one of them. The actual wonders included are the Great Wall of China, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, Petra in Jordan, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Colosseum in Italy and the Taj Mahal in India.

However, the Grand Canyon is included on a widely accepted list of the seven natural wonders of the world compiled by CNN in 1997, which also includes the northern lights, or aurora, the Great Barrier Reef, the Harbor at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Parícutin in Mexico, Victoria Falls on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia, and Mount Everest.

Biden later tried to correct himself, saying he intended to say "seven" rather than "nine."

"The first time I saw the Grand Canyon years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind — it was instinctive. I said this must be — this is God's cathedral. That's what it reminded me of. It just is so magnificent. As a matter of fact — I said nine. It's one of the seven wonders of the world," he said.

