Like everyone else filling out brackets for March Madness, President Biden revealed his selections for the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments.

Biden doesn’t believe in major upsets this year, picking No. 1 seed Kansas and three No. 2 seeds in Arizona, Marquette and Texas to make the Final Four.

President Biden’s winner is a team that would get some revenge after last year’s Sweet 16 defeat. He has Arizona Wildcats taking down top-seeded Kansas in the championship game in Houston.

The president does have a few first-round upsets, though, predicting No. 12-seeded Charleston will defeat No. 5 San Diego State.

He also has No. 11 Providence over No. 6 Kentucky, No. 11 Pittsburgh over No. 6 Iowa State, No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 11 Arizona State over No. 6 TCU.

President Biden’s Sweet 16 has the favorites moving on to the Elite Eight. Nothing less than a No. 4 seed (Virginia) moves on in the bracket.

On the women’s side, the president is going against the grain with his champion, selecting No. 4 seed Villanova to pull off a major upset over not just UConn in the Final Four, but heavy favorite South Carolina in the end.

The Gamecocks are 32-0 on the season, and many experts believe they take it all the way to Dallas for a perfect season.