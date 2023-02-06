"Outnumbered" panelists sounded off on President Biden’s record in office after recent poll showed only 16% of Americans believed they are "better off" financially under the current administration.

The numbers, former Republican congressman Sean Duffy argued, are scary for Democrats.

Biden has continued promoting his agenda and taken numerous "victory laps" on issues like the economy and foreign policy. Duffy, however, believes the party should look to a different leader ahead of the 2024 election.

"They can’t let this stand," Duffy said on "Outnumbered" Monday. "Across the board, people are worse off. And listen, if you want to run for reelection, this is a horrible place to be in."

FACT-CHECKERS TARGET BIDEN OVER ‘FALSE AND MISLEADING’ STATEMENTS ABOUT THE ECONOMY

"If you're a smart Democrat, again, you've got to pull the plug on Joe," he said.

Polls by ABC News and The Washington Post revealed 6 in 10 Americans would feel angry or dissatisfied if Biden is re-elected. A Fox News poll showed 86% of Americans are very concerned about rising costs.

FOX Business’ Kennedy explained that Americans are already feeling the impact of inflation even as the economy is worsening. And though she held out hope for improvement, Kennedy predicted more economic pain in the coming year.

"You can rationalize things, you can shellac the ugly parts, but that does not change the fact that people cannot afford things," Kennedy said. "People want something else. Stop telling them that the world is full of sunshine and roses when they are in the middle of a hurricane."

MAJORITY OF DEMOCRATS DON'T WANT BIDEN TO SEEK RE-ELECTION AS PRESIDENT WEIGHS SECOND TERM

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno sharply criticized the president, arguing Biden has failed to take responsibility for policies that have run the country into the ground.

She then argued the surging cost of eggs highlighted the fragility of the economy under the Biden administration as many Americans have reported pulling money out of savings in order to get by.

"Within three months, the American family can go from their cushion of savings that will let them feel comfortable and secure to having no savings, to dipping into it for the cost of breakfast," she said.

"And our commander in chief, our president, our DOT cabinet, none of them are alongside of us."

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told NBC that "there have been so many accomplishments under this administration, it can be difficult to list them in a distilled way."

"What in the world is he talking about?" co-host Harris Faulkner asked, pointing to how much inflation has increased during Biden's time in office.