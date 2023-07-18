President Biden announced Tuesday that his 2024 re-election campaign headquarters will be located in Wilmington, Delaware, and said there is "no better place" to "fight to finish the job for the American people."

"My family’s values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation’s backbone comes from my home – from Delaware," Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "That’s why there is no better place for our re-election campaign to have its headquarters."

"This election will be about standing up for those values," he said.

Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris are "proud for our campaign team to call Wilmington home while we all fight to finish the job for the American people."

Biden’s family moved to Delaware from Scranton, Pennsylvania, when he was 10 years old. Biden studied at the University of Delaware and represented the state for nearly four decades in the U.S. Senate.

Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign was headquartered in Philadelphia before being run largely in a remote setting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to headquarter the re-election campaign in Wilmington was touted by Delaware Gov. John Carney, who said the state is "honored" to welcome the Biden team.

"Delaware has always had Joe’s back – and he’s always had ours," Carney said. "We’re ready to help re-elect President Biden for his second term."

"We are truly gratified that Wilmington – Joe Biden’s hometown – will serve as headquarters for his re-election," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said.

Delaware's Democrat Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester said they are proud the state will "play a major role" in the effort to re-elect Biden.

Biden is running in the 2024 Democratic primary against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who launched his White House bid in April, and best-selling author and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson, who is making her second straight White House run.

Biden has 64% support among likely Democratic presidential primary voters questioned in the most recent Fox News national poll, while Kennedy had 17%, and Williamson had 10%.