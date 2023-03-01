President Biden on Wednesday quoted Dr. Seuss to promote Read Across America Day after previously erasing any mention of him from the annual celebration of reading amid efforts by progressives to cancel the beloved children's author.

"On Read Across America Day, our nation recognizes the value of literacy to our democracy," Biden said in a statement put out by the White House. "We celebrate the books that inspire our children to dream big, expand the limits of their understanding, and explore diverse perspectives and cultures through the eyes of others. We also honor educators, parents, librarians, authors, mentors, and everyone who fosters the power of reading to open doors of opportunity and build greater awareness about the complex world around us."

Biden then favorably quoted Dr. Seuss to emphasize the importance of reading.

6 DR. SEUSS BOOKS TO STOP BEING PUBLISHED BECAUSE OF RACIST IMAGERY

"'The more that you read,' Dr. Seuss wrote, 'the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go,'" said Biden. "In other words, knowledge is power. Books impart lessons that enrich our lives, stimulate our curiosity, promote contemplation and reflection, and affirm the myriad possibilities available to every person. Reading transports kids to unique places where they can embrace unfamiliar ideas, develop their own intellect, and spark creativity in their lives."

Exactly two years ago to the day, however, Biden bucked his predecessors — Republicans and Democrats — by removing any mention of Dr. Seuss from the same proclamation to mark Read Across America Day, which is celebrated each year on the author's birthday, March 2.

The apparent snub came as progressives tried to cancel Dr. Seuss.

FANS OF DR. SEUSS CAN GET EXCITED AS A SEQUEL TO 'HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!' WILL BE RELEASED THIS YEAR

One of Virginia's biggest school districts, Loudoun County Public Schools, nixed Dr. Seuss from the school's "Read Across America Day" celebration in 2021. Specifically, the school district ordered teachers to avoid "connecting Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss," citing alleged "strong racial undertones" in his children's books.

A 2019 study from the Conscious Kid's Library and the University of California examined 50 of Dr. Seuss' books and found "of the 2,240 (identified) human characters, there are 45 characters of color representing 2% of the total number of human characters."

Last year, Biden appeared to do a 180 and referenced the famed author while marking Read Across America Day.

"Children's classics such as Dr. Seuss' 'Green Eggs and Ham’ and ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!' have inspired a passion for reading and endless creativity that spans generations," the statement read.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on why Biden decided to include Dr. Seuss after previously nixing him.

In Wednesday's statement, Biden followed annual tradition and proclaimed March 2 as Read Across America Day, calling upon "children, families, educators, librarians, public officials, and all the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities."

The National Educational Association started Read Across America Day in 1998.