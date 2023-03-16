President Biden's latest unilateral gun control order seeks to punish all gun owners for the actions of criminals who mostly prey on the president's base in liberal cities, critics said Wednesday.

Biden claimed in a California speech earlier this week his order will "accelerate and intensify this work to save lives more quickly" and called on another federal assault weapons ban, which the state's senior senator, Sen. Dianne Feinstein. authored in 1994.

He then called for Republicans to pass his budget instead of allegedly seeking to "abolish the FBI."

On "The Five" Wednesday, co-host Greg Gutfeld cited the statistically inordinate amount of violent crime in liberal precincts like Chicago, which lacks a single Republican on its city council, but has one of the highest violent crime rates in the country.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES ORDER TO EXPAND BACKGROUND CHECKS

"There is a country within a country that has insane gun crime," he said. "A specific country within a country. But it's Biden's people -- these are liberal mayors in liberal cities that are having rampant gun crime."

"You can say, oh, but it's a red state: Doesn't matter. It's in these cities. So it's a country within a country." Gutfeld added, responding to critics who may point to high-crime cities like Philadelphia, New Orleans and Atlanta lying within swing- or Republican-majority states.

ILLINOIS REGULATORY BODY SEEKS LEGISLATIVE ASSISTANCE IN CONCEALED CARRY CONTROVERSY

Gutfeld said Biden is instead punishing the entire United States – and failed to explicitly mention gangs during his speech.

"Let's face it, it's almost all gangs; handguns; people getting released on the street -- They get the gun confiscated. They know they're going to get another one," he said.

"All a normal person wants is a safe life. That's what everybody wants," Gutfeld concluded, adding that the three "basics" to a safe life – a fence or border, protection via the Second Amendment, and protection via law enforcement – have all come under attack from Democrats like Biden.

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro separately questioned whether Biden actually believes criminals are going to suddenly seek legal channels to acquire firearms, given his new orders and push for restrictive legislation.