President Biden took heat from critics after he finally acknowledged his seventh grandchild in a "Friday night news dump" to People magazine.

Weeks after his son Hunter Biden settled his court battle with the mother of their 4-year-old child Navy Joan, the president offered an exclusive statement to the magazine, commenting on Navy's existence for the very first time after years of claiming he had only six grandchildren.

"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the statement read. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

NY TIMES COLUMNIST REBUKES BIDEN'S ‘COLD’ HEART FOR DENYING EXISTENCE OF GRANDDAUGHTER: ‘IT’S SEVEN GRANDKIDS'

Biden was panned on social media for making such news just he goes off on an extended vacation.

"On Friday at 5pm Biden releases a statement to People," Axios correspondent Alex Thompson pointed out.

"Hahahahahah The baby is a Friday night news dump for Joe Biden," Ruthless podcast co-host Comfortably Smug reacted.

"Always classy when you summer Friday night news dump an acknowledgment of your grandchild," Fourth Watch media critic Steve Krakauer similarly wrote.

CNN'S DANA BASH: BIDEN SHUNNING 7TH GRANDCHILD IS ‘DISTURBING ON SO MANY LEVELS,’ ‘DEVASTATING TO HIS IMAGE’

"This was becoming a storyline the White House could no longer ignore," MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire tweeted.

"Imagine being acknowledged as a grandchild only because polling against was so bad," conservative Twitter personality Fusilli Spock said.

"Nothing says 'I love you' like pivoting on poll numbers," Substack writer Ian Hayworth similarly tweeted.

"Joe and Jill Biden’s rejection of their granddaughter for four years, while refusing to tell Hunter to grow up and take responsibility for his daughter, and now issuing an acknowledgment in People Magazine to get good PR says so much about who they are. Absolutely disgusting," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich wrote.

The Federalist culture editor Emily Jashinsky went after People for running with the "spin" from an unnamed Biden source and injecting the "Republicans pounce" framing.

"Unsurprising but pathetic nonetheless. Entertainment media is among the worst offenders," Jashinsky added.

NBC'S CHUCK TODD ACCUSES GOP OF TRYING TO ‘EXPLOIT’ BIDEN OVER NOT ACKNOWLEDGING HIS 7TH GRANDCHILD

It was previously reported that White House staff were instructed to only acknowledge six grandchildren, but Biden was further criticized after NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reported that the president "intends to refer to having SEVEN grandchildren going forward."

"What a hero," CNN contributor Scott Jennings knocked Biden.

"That's great! Will she be getting a Christmas stocking this year? Maybe get to visit her dad and grandad at the White House," Versus Media Podcast host Stephen L. Miller wrote.

"Ok cool when is she coming over for a play date at 1600?" The Lafayette Co. president Ellen Carmichael also wondered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Backlash towards Biden shunning his seventh grandchild reached a boiling point earlier this month when New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd torched the president and how he was undercutting his "empathy" persona.

"The president’s cold shoulder — and heart — is counter to every message he has sent for decades, and it’s out of sync with the America he wants to continue to lead," Dowd wrote.

CNN anchor Dana Bash called Biden's refusal to embrace Navy "devastating" to his public image as a family man.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media