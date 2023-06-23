President Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday night, bringing together an all-star cast of celebrities, business leaders, and politicians.

The opulent state dinner was a celebration of US-India relations, an international partnership that the Biden administration sees as key to future global security.

"It’s going to be one of the most important relationships in the next century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the press. "And India, and the West, if we come together, it’s a great bulwark against some of the things the Chinese are doing."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was also in attendance, telling the press, "I look forward to taking my daughter-in-law for the very first time to the White House."

"Every state dinner I brought another member of my family," he added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance, as well as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

The president's son, Hunter Biden, attended the event just days after the 53-year-old's agreement to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax became public.

When asked about his son by a reporter Tuesday, the President Biden said: "I'm very proud of my son." He also gave a thumbs up after a reporter asked a similar question on Thursday.

American fashion legend Ralph Lauren, who designed first lady Jill Biden's gown for the evening, arrived in a tuxedo and New Balance sneakers.

Additional notable guests Thursday night included the president’s daughter Ashley Biden, Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden, Huma Abedin, Billie Jean King, and film director M. Night Shyamalan.

At one point in the evening, Modi quipped about his previous meetings with President Biden during a period of fasting.

"I remember you were asking me and asking me again and again what I could eat during my fast. But it was not possible for me to eat anything and you were quite concerned about it," Modi said.

He continued, "Well today, I’m making up for it. All that you desired at that time with so much affection is being fulfilled today."